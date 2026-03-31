Ronald Acuna And Braves Square Off Against Athletics On March 31

Acuna had a .290 BA, .417 OBP and .518 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .935 and he scored 74 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 42 runs. Acuna recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2 for 2 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.

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