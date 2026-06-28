Romy Gonzalez And Red Sox Play Yankees On June 28
Romy Gonzalez and the Boston Red Sox will take on the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, on Sunday, June 28 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Gonzalez has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Gonzalez had a .305 BA, .343 OBP and .483 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .826 and he scored 47 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 53 runs. Gonzalez recorded six steals on 11 attempts.
Carlos Rodon (4-2 with a 3.70 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.