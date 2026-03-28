Roman Anthony And Red Sox Take On Reds On March 28
Roman Anthony and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Anthony has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Anthony had a .292 BA, .396 OBP and .463 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .859 and he scored 48 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he hit eight home runs and drove in 32 runs. Anthony recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 4) against the Reds.
Brady Singer will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.