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Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox

Roman Anthony

Boston Red Sox • #19 RF

Roman Anthony And Red Sox Take On Reds On March 26

Roman Anthony and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Anthony has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Anthony had a .292 BA, .396 OBP and .463 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .859 and he scored 48 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he hit eight home runs and drove in 32 runs. Anthony recorded four steals on five attempts.

Andrew Abbott starts for the first time this season for the Reds.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roman Anthony

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