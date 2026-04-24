Roman Anthony And Red Sox Play Orioles On April 24

Anthony is hitting for a .225 BA, .361 OBP and .325 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 16.5% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 11 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Anthony has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

The Orioles will send Brandon Young (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

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