Roman Anthony And Red Sox Square Off Against Astros On March 31

Anthony had a .292 BA, .396 OBP and .463 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .859 and he scored 48 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he hit eight home runs and drove in 32 runs. Anthony recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Hunter Brown (0-0) takes the mound for the Astros to make his second start this season.

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