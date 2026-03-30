Roman Anthony And Red Sox Square Off Against Astros On March 30
Roman Anthony and the Boston Red Sox will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Monday, March 30 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Anthony has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Anthony had a .292 BA, .396 OBP and .463 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .859 and he scored 48 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he hit eight home runs and drove in 32 runs. Anthony recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.
Lance McCullers will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.