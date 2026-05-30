Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Take On Phillies On May 30

Sasaki is 3-3 with a 4.93 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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