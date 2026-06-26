FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers

Roki Sasaki

Los Angeles Dodgers • #11 RP

Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Face Padres On June 26

Roki Sasaki will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, June 26 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Sasaki has +102 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Sasaki is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roki Sasaki

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News