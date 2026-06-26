Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Face Padres On June 26
Roki Sasaki will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, June 26 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Sasaki has +102 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Sasaki is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.