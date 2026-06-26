Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Face Padres On June 26

Sasaki is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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