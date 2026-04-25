Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Take On Cubs On April 25
Roki Sasaki will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Sasaki has +116 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Sasaki is 0-2 with a 6.11 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Cubs are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.