Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Take On Cubs On April 25

Sasaki is 0-2 with a 6.11 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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