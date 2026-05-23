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Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers

Roki Sasaki

Los Angeles Dodgers • #11 RP

Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Play Brewers On May 23

Roki Sasaki will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Saturday, May 23 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Sasaki has -168 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Sasaki is 2-3 with a 5.09 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roki Sasaki

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