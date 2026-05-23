Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Play Brewers On May 23

Sasaki is 2-3 with a 5.09 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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