Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Play Braves On Aug. 26

Sasaki is 5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.