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Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers

Roki Sasaki

Los Angeles Dodgers • #11 RP

Roki Sasaki And Dodgers Play Braves On Aug. 26

Roki Sasaki will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Sasaki has -164 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sasaki is 5-5 with a 4.42 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roki Sasaki

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