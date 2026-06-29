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Robert Gasser
Milwaukee Brewers

Robert Gasser

Milwaukee Brewers • #54 SP

Robert Gasser And Brewers Square Off Against Reds On June 29

Robert Gasser will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, on Monday, June 29 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Gasser has -110 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Gasser is 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday, June 21 when he tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Robert Gasser

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