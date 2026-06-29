Robert Gasser And Brewers Square Off Against Reds On June 29

Gasser is 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday, June 21 when he tossed six innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.