Robert Gasser And Brewers Take On Mariners On Aug. 20

Gasser is 3-5 with a 4.54 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.