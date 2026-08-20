Robert Gasser And Brewers Take On Mariners On Aug. 20
Robert Gasser will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Seattle Mariners at American Family Field, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Gasser has +128 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Gasser is 3-5 with a 4.54 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.