Rob Refsnyder And Mariners Square Off Against Twins On April 27

Refsnyder is hitting for a .121 BA, .211 OBP and .303 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .514 and he has scored three runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.

The Twins will send Connor Prielipp (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.