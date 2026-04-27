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Robert Refsnyder
Seattle Mariners

Robert Refsnyder

Seattle Mariners • #30 RF

Rob Refsnyder And Mariners Square Off Against Twins On April 27

Rob Refsnyder and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, April 27 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Refsnyder has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Refsnyder is hitting for a .121 BA, .211 OBP and .303 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .514 and he has scored three runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.

The Twins will send Connor Prielipp (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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