Riley Greene And Tigers Play Yankees On June 29

Greene is hitting for a .285 BA, .377 OBP and .430 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 41 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Astros.

Ryan Weathers (3-5 with a 3.95 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season.

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