Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Yankees On June 24

Greene is hitting for a .290 BA, .387 OBP and .442 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 40 runs. In 331 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers gets the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.13 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.