Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Yankees On June 23

Greene is hitting for a .292 BA, .385 OBP and .445 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 40 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Yankees.

Carlos Rodon (3-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.