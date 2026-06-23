Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Yankees On June 23
Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will take on the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .292 BA, .385 OBP and .445 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 40 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Yankees.
Carlos Rodon (3-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.