Riley Greene And Tigers Play Yankees On June 22

Greene is hitting for a .290 BA, .381 OBP and .434 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 38 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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