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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Play Reds On April 26

Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .306 BA, .409 OBP and .480 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .888 and he has scored 18 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder (3-1 with a 3.10 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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