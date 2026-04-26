Riley Greene And Tigers Play Reds On April 26

Greene is hitting for a .306 BA, .409 OBP and .480 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .888 and he has scored 18 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder (3-1 with a 3.10 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season.

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