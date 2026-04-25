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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Play Reds On April 25

Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Greene has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Greene is hitting for a .295 BA, .396 OBP and .474 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .870 and he has scored 18 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.

The Reds will send Brady Singer (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.32 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

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