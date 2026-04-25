Riley Greene And Tigers Play Reds On April 25

Greene is hitting for a .295 BA, .396 OBP and .474 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .870 and he has scored 18 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.

The Reds will send Brady Singer (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.32 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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