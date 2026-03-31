Riley Greene And Tigers Face Diamondbacks On March 31

Greene had a .258 BA, .313 OBP and .493 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .806 and he scored 84 runs. In 655 plate appearances, he hit 36 home runs (10th in MLB) and drove in 111 runs (7th in MLB). In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.