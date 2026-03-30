Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On March 30
Riley Greene and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Monday, March 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Greene has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Greene had a .258 BA, .313 OBP and .493 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .806 and he scored 84 runs. In 655 plate appearances, he hit 36 home runs (10th in MLB) and drove in 111 runs (7th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Padres.
Mike Soroka starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.