Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Brewers On April 23

Greene is hitting for a .276 BA, .382 OBP and .402 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 16 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 14 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (0-1) makes the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.

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