Riley Greene And Tigers Face Braves On April 29

Greene is hitting for a .292 BA, .395 OBP and .453 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 19 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

JR Ritchie (1-0) pitches for the Braves to make his second start of the season.

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