Riley Greene And Tigers Face Braves On April 29
Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Greene has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .292 BA, .395 OBP and .453 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 19 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Braves.
JR Ritchie (1-0) pitches for the Braves to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.