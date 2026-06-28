Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Astros On June 28

Greene is hitting for a .290 BA, .382 OBP and .437 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 40 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.

Hunter Brown (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.40 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.