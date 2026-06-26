Riley Greene And Tigers Play Astros On June 26

Greene is hitting for a .292 BA, .386 OBP and .440 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 40 runs. In 339 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti (7-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.