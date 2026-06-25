Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Astros On June 25

Greene is hitting for a .289 BA, .385 OBP and .439 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 40 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Tatsuya Imai (4-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 6.15 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

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