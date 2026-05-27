Riley Greene And Tigers Take On Angels On May 27

Greene is hitting for a .306 BA, .404 OBP and .444 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 30 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Jose Soriano makes the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.44 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.