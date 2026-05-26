Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Angels On May 26
Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .311 BA, .404 OBP and .451 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 30 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.
Jack Kochanowicz (2-3 with a 4.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.