Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Angels On May 26

Greene is hitting for a .311 BA, .404 OBP and .451 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 30 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Jack Kochanowicz (2-3 with a 4.55 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.

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