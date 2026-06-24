Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Face White Sox On June 24

Hoskins is hitting for a .173 BA, .311 OBP and .351 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 25 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Erick Fedde (2-6) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.46 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.