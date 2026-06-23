Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On White Sox On June 23

Hoskins is hitting for a .176 BA, .313 OBP and .357 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 25 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the White Sox.

Sean Burke gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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