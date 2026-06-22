Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against White Sox On June 22

Hoskins is hitting for a .174 BA, .311 OBP and .360 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 25 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Astros.

Anthony Kay (6-2) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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