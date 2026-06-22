Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against White Sox On June 22
Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Monday, June 22 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Hoskins is hitting for a .174 BA, .311 OBP and .360 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 25 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Astros.
Anthony Kay (6-2) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.61 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.