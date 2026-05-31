Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Face Red Sox On May 31

Hoskins is hitting for a .190 BA, .338 OBP and .381 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 21 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez (2-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.02 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.