Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Red Sox On May 30

Hoskins is hitting for a .190 BA, .333 OBP and .381 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 21 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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