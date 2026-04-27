Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Face Rays On April 27

Hoskins is hitting for a .212 BA, .358 OBP and .333 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and an 18.5% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 12 runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Blue Jays.

Steven Matz makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

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