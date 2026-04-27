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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Face Rays On April 27

Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field, on Monday, April 27 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .212 BA, .358 OBP and .333 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and an 18.5% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 12 runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Blue Jays.

Steven Matz makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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