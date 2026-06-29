Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Rangers On June 29

Hoskins is hitting for a .182 BA, .318 OBP and .359 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 25 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Mariners.

Tyler Alexander (1-1) starts for the Rangers, his third of the season.

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