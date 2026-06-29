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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Rangers On June 29

Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field, on Monday, June 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .182 BA, .318 OBP and .359 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 25 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Mariners.

Tyler Alexander (1-1) starts for the Rangers, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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