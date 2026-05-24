Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Phillies On May 24

Hoskins is hitting for a .186 BA, .342 OBP and .363 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 19.2% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 19 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.77 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

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