FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Phillies On May 24

Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, May 24 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .186 BA, .342 OBP and .363 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 19.2% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 19 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.77 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News