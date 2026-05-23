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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Phillies On May 23

Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .182 BA, .343 OBP and .355 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 19.6% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 19 runs. In 143 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.99 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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