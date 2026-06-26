Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Face Mariners On June 26
Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, on Friday, June 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Hoskins is hitting for a .175 BA, .313 OBP and .349 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 25 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the White Sox.
The Mariners will send Luis Castillo (2-6) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.22 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.