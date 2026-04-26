Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 26

Hoskins is hitting for a .215 BA, .346 OBP and .338 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 12 runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.68 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

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