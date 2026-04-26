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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 26

Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .215 BA, .346 OBP and .338 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 12 runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.68 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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