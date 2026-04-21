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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Astros On April 21

Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Houston Astros at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .214 BA, .353 OBP and .357 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored nine runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.

Ryan Weiss (0-2) pitches for the Astros to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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