Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Astros On April 21

Hoskins is hitting for a .214 BA, .353 OBP and .357 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored nine runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.

Ryan Weiss (0-2) pitches for the Astros to make his second start this season.

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