Rhett Lowder And Reds Face Brewers On June 30

Lowder is 3-5 with a 4.81 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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