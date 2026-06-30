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Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds

Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds • #25 SP

Rhett Lowder And Reds Face Brewers On June 30

Rhett Lowder will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Lowder has +118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowder is 3-5 with a 4.81 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhett Lowder

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