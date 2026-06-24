Rhett Lowder And Reds Play Brewers On June 24

Lowder is 3-4 with a 4.82 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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