Reynaldo López And Braves Play Padres On July 21

Lopez is 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday, July 11 when he threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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