Reid Detmers And Angels Play Royals On April 26

Detmers is 1-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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