Reid Detmers And Angels Take On Rays On May 30

Detmers is 1-5 with a 4.57 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw eight innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.

The Rays are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.