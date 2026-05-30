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Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers

Los Angeles Angels • #48 SP

Reid Detmers And Angels Take On Rays On May 30

Reid Detmers will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Detmers has -132 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Detmers is 1-5 with a 4.57 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw eight innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.

The Rays are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reid Detmers

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