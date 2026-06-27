Reid Detmers And Angels Play Athletics On June 27

Detmers is 3-5 with a 3.93 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Athletics, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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