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Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers

Los Angeles Angels • #48 SP

Reid Detmers And Angels Play Athletics On June 27

Reid Detmers will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Athletics at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, June 27 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Detmers has +114 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Detmers is 3-5 with a 3.93 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Athletics, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reid Detmers

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