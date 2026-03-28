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Reid Detmers
Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers

Los Angeles Angels • #48 SP

Reid Detmers And Angels Take On Astros On March 28

Reid Detmers will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Detmers has +106 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Detmers went 5-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Astros averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reid Detmers

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