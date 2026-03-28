Reid Detmers And Angels Take On Astros On March 28

Detmers went 5-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Astros averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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