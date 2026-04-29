Rece Hinds And Reds Play Rockies On April 29

Hinds is hitting for a .133 BA, .182 OBP and .233 SLG with a 45.5% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate. His OPS is .415 and he has scored two runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.42 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.

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